Not the end, just the beginning

Hi everyone, my name’s Marty and I’m new here 👋

I was originally planning to have the website and forums running smoothly before introducing myself, but things are taking too long and I don’t want to wait any longer.

First, let me acknowledge the amazing work that Mark has done to bring the site from an idea all the way to where it is today over the last 27 years. I’m honoured that Mark would allow me to become the custodian of the Automated Home brand for the next chapter. I know that I have big shoes to fill, but I hope that in time, I can continue the wonderful legacy that Mark started.

Next, I would like to acknowledge the frustration around the forums not currently working as they should be. I’m also frustrated that things aren’t working, but hopefully, we’re only a week (or less) away from things being back to working as normal.

The transition from Mark’s hosting company to mine caused the forums to be completely broken for a while, and I’m grateful for the work of my developer for helping to get them back online at all, which was in doubt for a while.

Anyway, hopefully, we’re back to normal very soon.

The next chapter for Automated Home

As mentioned in the video above, I’m early in my smart home journey. I’m very interested in learning as much as I can, I’m experimenting with different products, I’m trying to figure out what I should be using in my own home and I would love for you to be a part of that journey.

But if you decide that my journey learning about smart homes isn’t one that you want to follow along with, no hard feelings if you decide to unsubscribe or go elsewhere.

But if you decide to stick around, I would be honoured to get to know you and interact with you. I’m having some interesting conversations with some very smart people in the space and I’ll start sharing some of those soon. I’ll also be playing around with different types of content here on the website, on the Youtube channel and elsewhere.

I’m also going to quite a few tradeshows, so I might also share some interesting things that I come across there in the future too.

Basically, I’ll experiment with a variety of different content types until I find something that I find fun and that you also find interesting. So your feedback is always welcome.

But if none of that sounds interesting to you, something that I can promise is that the great information within the forums isn’t going anywhere. I know a lot of people consider those old threads to be a treasure trove of information, and that content will always be there.

I’ll keep this update short and sweet, but it’s an honour to be here and thanks again to Mark for trusting me with this great brand that he built for the next chapter.

Marty