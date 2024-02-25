Responding to FullBore and the NEW Podcast

The forums are still broken, and everyone is frustrated (especially me).

FullBore requested an update about the current situation with regard to the forums, so that’s what I dive into today.

I see you FullBore!

In short, I already paid for the latest version of the forum software only to discover that it’s not compatible with the current PHP version of the website.

I’ve been going back and forth with vBulletin support and my developer for weeks trying to:

Figure out how to safely upgrade the forum software to V6 (which is currently throwing errors), or Just get the current, old version of the software fixed in the interim, while we wait until we can update to V6

Check out the video for the full story.

Automated Home Podcast

I also just recorded the first episode of the Automated Home podcast.

I’ve already published the audio as a podcast, and if you’re a podcast listener, you should be able to find the show wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just try searching for “Automated Home” and if you can’t find us today, we should be listed on all of the main podcast directories fairly soon.

If you’re reading this in the future, we should definitely be available.

The short-term plan for the podcast will be to have interesting conversations with community members or industry contacts. If you know someone who you think might be interesting to talk to, feel free to reach out and put me in touch.

The Website

Over the medium term, the website will be moving from .co.uk to just plain ol’ .com. There are a lot of moving pieces to making that move, so it’s probably at least a few months away from happening.

The move won’t impact the forums or the website. The only thing that will change is the domain address where you can find things.

I’ll keep you updated when that’s a bit closer to happening.

Funny Story

If you’re interested in hearing the funny story about how I made myself sick yesterday and the importance of not daydreaming while pouring your drinking water in SE Asia, check out the Youtube video above!